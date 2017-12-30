Flood Warnings in the Southern Tier
The National Weather Service has issued Flood Warnings for the Susquehanna River at Conklin and Vestal until further notice and continues a Flood Warning for the Chenango River at Sherburne. Recent rains have driven water levels up and the river levels have exceeded the flood stage at the locations in Vestal, Conklin and Sherburne but the flooding is minor and basically has the water flowing over the riverbanks.
