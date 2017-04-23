Buzz About You: 3 Vestal alumni induc...

Buzz About You: 3 Vestal alumni inducted into Hall

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

BUZZ ABOUT YOU: 3 Vestal alumni inducted into Hall The Vestal Central School District has three reasons to be proud this year. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pafGVQ Rachel Laquidara-Kolvek, James O'Hora and Colonel Fredrick Plaumann, U.S. Air Force will be honored at a dinner and ceremony on May 3. The ceremony will begin with a social hour at 5 p.m., followed by a dinner at 6 p.m. and induction ceremony after dinner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vestal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cop slams woman to the ground. why? 7 hr Timmy 14
American Airlines pulls a United 7 hr sit down shut up ... 2
Preston family blames Fred Akshar for arrest 7 hr no move on 5
Too close to home 7 hr Timmy 2
I was banned from BCVOICE!!!! 8 hr Joey F 20
heycity hall, why are parking meters allowed in... Apr 20 BLM 1
News Chili's, Red Robin Among Businesses in New Vest... Feb '17 Conklincolt 7
See all Vestal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vestal Forum Now

Vestal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vestal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Vestal, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,765 • Total comments across all topics: 280,508,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC