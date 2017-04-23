Buzz About You: 3 Vestal alumni inducted into Hall
BUZZ ABOUT YOU: 3 Vestal alumni inducted into Hall The Vestal Central School District has three reasons to be proud this year. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pafGVQ Rachel Laquidara-Kolvek, James O'Hora and Colonel Fredrick Plaumann, U.S. Air Force will be honored at a dinner and ceremony on May 3. The ceremony will begin with a social hour at 5 p.m., followed by a dinner at 6 p.m. and induction ceremony after dinner.
