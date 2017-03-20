Women's Tennis Falls To Binghamton

Women's Tennis Falls To Binghamton

Saturday Mar 11

VESTAL, New York The Marist women's tennis team dropped tight match to the Binghamton Bearcats Friday evening at the Binghamton Tennis Center. The Red Foxes are now 3-3 in non-conference play to start the spring season.

