Vestal High School Fire: Two charged with arson
VESTAL HIGH SCHOOL FIRE: Two charged with arson Two were charged with intentionally setting a storage garage at Vestal High School on fire Wednesday evening, police say. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2mVRBgt Officials say Travis Kipp, 18, of Vestal, and a 17-year-old were each charged with arson in the third degree, a Class C felony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Vestal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zona Grille closes in downtown Binghamton
|4 hr
|Local
|4
|Matt Ryan makes a total BUFFOON out of himself
|7 hr
|Wanker
|10
|Deb Preston losing job at Achieve
|8 hr
|conklincolt
|3
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|22 hr
|In the know
|44
|Claudia Tenney doesn't think you should have th...
|Mar 30
|Oppose Claudia Te...
|1
|Phil Jordan and psychic "SCAM"! (Nov '15)
|Mar 26
|Joey F
|7
|Chili's, Red Robin Among Businesses in New Vest...
|Feb '17
|Conklincolt
|7
Find what you want!
Search Vestal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC