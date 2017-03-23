Vestal High School Fire: Two charged ...

Vestal High School Fire: Two charged with arson

Thursday Mar 23

VESTAL HIGH SCHOOL FIRE: Two charged with arson Two were charged with intentionally setting a storage garage at Vestal High School on fire Wednesday evening, police say. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2mVRBgt Officials say Travis Kipp, 18, of Vestal, and a 17-year-old were each charged with arson in the third degree, a Class C felony.

