Traffic Alert: Vestal Tractor-Trailer Rollover Causing Major Delays in Vestal
A tractor-trailer rolled over on its side in the median between Exit 67 in Vestal and Exit 66 in Apalachin. It does not appear any other vehicles were involved, but police do have the far left lanes of Route 17 eastbound and westbound closed.
