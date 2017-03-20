Traffic Alert: Vestal Tractor-Trailer...

Traffic Alert: Vestal Tractor-Trailer Rollover Causing Major Delays in Vestal

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: Your News Now

A tractor-trailer rolled over on its side in the median between Exit 67 in Vestal and Exit 66 in Apalachin. It does not appear any other vehicles were involved, but police do have the far left lanes of Route 17 eastbound and westbound closed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vestal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Phil Jordan and psychic "SCAM"! (Nov '15) 18 hr Joey F 7
Next big flood? 20 hr conklncolt 3
News Zona Grille closes in downtown Binghamton Sun beer-me 2
garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week Sun Blakslee 37
Naked Man on Clinton St Sun Stella 4
Binghamton public works Sat Stella 2
News Mayor rebuffs former DPW chief's criticism Sat Pickle 3
See all Vestal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vestal Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Broome County was issued at March 27 at 11:38AM EDT

Vestal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vestal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

Vestal, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,232 • Total comments across all topics: 279,856,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC