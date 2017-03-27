Teens Charged in Vestal High School A...

Teens Charged in Vestal High School Arson Blaze

Monday Mar 27

Authorities say 18-year-old Travis Kipp and a 17-year-old boy were arrested Thursday. Both suspects live in Vestal.

