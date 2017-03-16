Motel Fire: Owner identified as victim
MOTEL FIRE: Owner identified as victim Dhansukh Patel was unable to get out of the burning structure. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2m6syMi Emergency responders remained on the scene of an overnight fire that killed one person at the Skylark Motel in Vestal on Tuesday, March 14. A firefighter walks in front of the scene of an overnight fire at the Skylark Motel in Vestal on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
