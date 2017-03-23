Home Sweet Home: Concrete trend on the rise
HOME SWEET HOME: Concrete trend on the rise Vestal home made entirely out of concrete. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2mU6FLA Mary Murphy Harrison built her 4,400 square-foot Vestal home with insulated concrete form construction, a growing trend in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Vestal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|19 hr
|She Devil
|38
|Zona Grille closes in downtown Binghamton
|Mon
|Former Patron
|3
|Phil Jordan and psychic "SCAM"! (Nov '15)
|Sun
|Joey F
|7
|Next big flood?
|Mar 26
|conklncolt
|3
|Naked Man on Clinton St
|Mar 26
|Stella
|4
|Binghamton public works
|Mar 25
|Stella
|2
|Mayor rebuffs former DPW chief's criticism
|Mar 25
|Pickle
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vestal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC