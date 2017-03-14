Fire damages Vestal motel
Fire damages Vestal motel Firefighters are battling the blaze amid heavy snow conditions. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2niXhWE The alarm sounded around 4:45 a.m., sending firefighters to the Skylark Motel at 240 Vestal Parkway East.
