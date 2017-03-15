FATAL FIRE: Victim's ID to be confirmed in motel blaze The deadly fire was traced to the office of the Skylark Motel in Vestal. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2mJwiQY Emergency responders remained on the scene of an overnight fire that killed one person at the Skylark Motel in Vestal on Tuesday, March 14. Emergency responders survey the damage at the scene of an overnight fire Tuesday at the Skylark Motel in Vestal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.