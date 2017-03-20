Fatal Fire: Electric heater to blame in motela
FATAL FIRE: Electric heater to blame in motel blaze The fire started in the lobby of the motel. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2mHQQaN Emergency responders remained on the scene of an overnight fire that killed one person at the Skylark Motel in Vestal on Tuesday, March 14. Emergency responders survey the damage at the scene of an overnight fire Tuesday at the Skylark Motel in Vestal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Vestal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|4 hr
|SourPicklePuss
|32
|Nikolay Elenberg - 2nd coming of Christ !
|19 hr
|Nikolay Christ El...
|1
|Fire at vestal high school field
|Wed
|Nyb
|1
|Binghamton public works
|Wed
|Huh
|1
|Garbage
|Tue
|I started this th...
|9
|Sex Abuse: Dance teacher's sentencing today
|Mar 21
|OP GREYLORD
|4
|Sponsors Drop Wild 104 Slumber Party (Dec '14)
|Mar 19
|rubber ducky up y...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Vestal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC