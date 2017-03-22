College Student From NYC Suburb Dies ...

College Student From NYC Suburb Dies In Accident Upstate

Monday Mar 20 Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

Authorities in Binghamton say they're investigating the accidental death of a college student from a New York City suburb. Officials at Binghamton University say freshman Conor Donnelly, of Pearl River in Rockland County, died Saturday in an accident that occurred off the college campus in neighboring Vestal.

