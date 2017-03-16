Child Porn: Ex-Boy Scout leader plead...

Child Porn: Ex-Boy Scout leader pleads guilty

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

CHILD PORN: Ex-Boy Scout leader pleads guilty Nathan Boguhn was arrested in October after an FBI investigation. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2nw8lMU A former Boy Scout leader from Vestal is going to federal prison after pleading guilty Thursday in a child pornography case.

