1 Killed, 1 Injured In Fire At Upstate NY Motel During Storm
Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at an upstate New York motel where one person was killed and another injured. Officials say the fire started around 4 a.m. Tuesday at the Skylark Motel in Vestal, outside Binghamton.
