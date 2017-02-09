Vestal student housing expansion reje...

Vestal student housing expansion rejected

Thursday Feb 9

Vestal student housing expansion rejected Appeals board said project was too big for the neighborhood. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2k9yzlx A plan to expand a Vestal student housing project failed Thursday evening when the town's Zoning Board of Appeals rejected key zoning code variances.

