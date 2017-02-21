Harvey Stenger and Ryan Vaughan get personal with Creativity+

BU President Harvey Stenger shares a laugh with adjunct English professor Ryan Vaughan during "Talk+ With Harvey Stenger and Ryan Vaughan," hosted by Creativity+, a student-run organization which attempts to unite students and faculty across campus with unique events and projects. More than 100 students gathered in the Admissions Building on Tuesday evening for a discussion between two of Binghamton University's most well-known figures, President Harvey Stenger and adjunct English professor Ryan Vaughan, about University issues, love and personal legacies.

