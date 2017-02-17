Chili's, Red Robin Among Businesses in New Vestal Plaza
There are 7 comments on the Your News Now story from Monday Feb 6, titled Chili's, Red Robin Among Businesses in New Vestal Plaza. In it, Your News Now reports that:
Broome County residents might remember the unique design of the old Ken Wilson Chevrolet building. Now a new set of businesses has taken over the plaza that's been vacant since 2007.
Join the discussion below
#1 Wednesday Feb 8
"While Vestal Town Supervisor John Schaffer hopes the plaza will bring new visitors into the area, he also hopes former residents will return."
"This is all the indication of it was a tough time for a few years but now it's growing," said Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jennifer Conway."
LOLLL.. Could the idiots that run BC be more stupid and delusional??
Yeah right, people who left BC for much greener pastures long ago, will move back because Vestal has... a Chili's. Hahhhhhahah!!!
Well guess what I have where I live now? Not only hundreds of restaurants, but low crime and low property taxes... because every street isn't infested with ghetto scum from NYC!
#2 Wednesday Feb 8
Even funnier.. They are going to spend $53 million on a walking path between BU and Binghamton.
Can't make this crap up.. Wonder how long before someone is robbed or worse on that path.
#3 Friday Feb 10
Well, as long as characters like you are around this town, no place is safe. Should give you a one-way ticket to bronx. Idiot.
#4 Friday Feb 10
@ThisMachineKills Facists - Reading comprehension isn't your strong point is it? I said I LEFT BC long ago, you couldn't pay me to live there.
United States
#5 Saturday Feb 11
so why do you continue to post and reply here??? Doesn't AZ have a topix city or mexican board?
#6 Saturday Feb 11
@conklincolt - At least Mexicans are willing to work, instead of NY blacks who spend their lives on welfare.
United States
#7 Sunday Feb 12
Why do you post here? you don't live here. They way you speak makes me believe you were run of town and did not leave on your own account. Lose your job if you had one do to leak performance or attendance? Couldn't pay back taxes and fled? whats your deal and anger with these area?
Do us New Yorkers a favor and tell all everyone in your state about what you think of NYS so when all those nutjobs and snowflakes start overflowing from CA to AZ they will stay there with you. Thank you Ma'am and enjoy your soon to be new neighbors.
Find what you want!
Search Vestal Forum Now
