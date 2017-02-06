Buzz About You: Chess players compete in annuala

Nine students make the Niagara University Dean's List: Erica Beach, of Endicott, Shawna Good, of Endwell, Nicholas Rogers, of Johnson City, Justin Yale, of Johnson City, Lydia Newton, of McDonough, Matthew Burke, of Norwich, Meghan Lippa, of Norwich, Buzz About You: Chess players compete in annual championship, plus more Dean's Lists Nine students make the Niagara University Dean's List: Erica Beach, of Endicott, Shawna Good, of Endwell, Nicholas Rogers, of Johnson City, Justin Yale, of Johnson City, Lydia Newton, of McDonough, Matthew Burke, of Norwich, Meghan Lippa, of Norwich, Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2kdyo9C The championship took place from Jan. 28-29 and featured open and reserve sections with three rounds per day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.