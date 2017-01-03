Vestal Case: Bring suspended student back toa

VESTAL CASE: Bring suspended student back to school, lawyer says A lawsuit was filed Dec. 20 connected to an alleged racially charged incident at the Vestal high school. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2hPlMXu Protesters stand along Clayton Avenue near the Vestal high school on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, to raise awareness about a suspended student whose lawyer filed a lawsuit on the school district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.