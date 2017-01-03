SWEARING-INS: Scanlon added to Binghamton Citya

Capping off a weekend of swearing-in ceremonies was Thomas Scanlon's swearing-in to the Binghamton City Council Tuesday morning. SWEARING-INS: Scanlon added to Binghamton City Council Capping off a weekend of swearing-in ceremonies was Thomas Scanlon's swearing-in to the Binghamton City Council Tuesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.