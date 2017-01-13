Murder Case: Man charged in grandmoth...

Murder Case: Man charged in grandmother's deatha

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

MURDER CASE: Man charged in grandmother's death awaits trial Pretrial hearings were scheduled Friday in the anticipated murder trial of Kenneth Weber. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2jDR5CK The case against a man charged with murdering his 82-year-old grandmother from Vestal, then disposing her body in rural Pennsylvania is moving toward a trial in Broome County Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vestal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BC Voice Owner Guilty 16 hr Deviled Eggs 139
News Bank Robbery: Suspect nabbed in Binghamton Jan 9 Mariah Carey 1
Loud boom Jan 9 Mariah Carey 4
News City might provide free pads, tampons in public... Jan 9 CottonPony 13
News Broome to Declare Heroin a 'Health Emergency' Jan 8 conklincolt 2
BC voice and membership Jan 5 MrsSmith 12
NYS police investigator Michael White Jan 4 Found Adam Titusv... 4
See all Vestal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vestal Forum Now

Vestal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vestal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Vestal, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,205 • Total comments across all topics: 277,865,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC