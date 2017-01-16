HELPING THE HELPERS: Group supports caregivers Caregivers face the emotional stress and heartbreak of dealing with someone with Alzheimer's disease Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2jQs1sj Margo Doyle helps caregivers cope with Alzheimer's disease by facilitating a support group. The disease is changing society, and caregivers need support, she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.