Family of Vestal HS Student Suing the...

Family of Vestal HS Student Suing the School Takes Steps to Get Him Back in Classroom

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Your News Now

After being suspended last month, Vestal High School senior Vincent Spero filed a lawsuit against the district. And Tuesday, his family is taking steps to get him back in the classroom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vestal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BC Voice down 22 min Mariah Carey 1
BC voice and membership 1 hr MrsSmith 12
News City might provide free pads, tampons in public... 11 hr Flow 9
NYS police investigator Michael White Wed Found Adam Titusv... 4
Loud boom Wed nice boomers honey 2
BC Voice Owner Guilty Tue Mariah Carey 102
News Blight Battle: How Binghamton is fighting to cl... Jul '16 LOL 1
See all Vestal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vestal Forum Now

Vestal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vestal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Vestal, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,821 • Total comments across all topics: 277,632,447

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC