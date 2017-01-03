Family of Vestal HS Student Suing the School Takes Steps to Get Him Back in Classroom
After being suspended last month, Vestal High School senior Vincent Spero filed a lawsuit against the district. And Tuesday, his family is taking steps to get him back in the classroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vestal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BC Voice down
|22 min
|Mariah Carey
|1
|BC voice and membership
|1 hr
|MrsSmith
|12
|City might provide free pads, tampons in public...
|11 hr
|Flow
|9
|NYS police investigator Michael White
|Wed
|Found Adam Titusv...
|4
|Loud boom
|Wed
|nice boomers honey
|2
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|Tue
|Mariah Carey
|102
|Blight Battle: How Binghamton is fighting to cl...
|Jul '16
|LOL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vestal Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC