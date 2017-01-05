DINE AND SHOP: New businesses open on Vestal Parkway Red Robin, Chili's, and Vitamin Shoppe and Sleep Number Center will open Feb. 6. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2hXu3bO Red Robin, Chili's, Vitamin Shoppe and a quick service medical facility owned by Aspen Dental will open on Feb. 6. The site, 2545 Vestal Parkway East , was the former location of the Ken Wilson Chevrolet Showroom, which was demolished in June. Construction at the site was ongoing this week as several utility vans, heavy machinery and contractors were at the plaza on Thursday morning.

