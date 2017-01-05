Dine and Shop: New businesses open on...

Dine and Shop: New businesses open on Vestal Parkway

Thursday Jan 5

Red Robin, Chili's, Vitamin Shoppe and a quick service medical facility owned by Aspen Dental will open on Feb. 6. The site, 2545 Vestal Parkway East, was the former location of the Ken Wilson Chevrolet Showroom, which was demolished in June. Construction at the site was ongoing this week as several utility vans, heavy machinery and contractors were at the plaza on Thursday morning.

Vestal, NY

