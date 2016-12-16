Video: Pups snap photos with Santa

Video: Pups snap photos with Santa

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Local pups had the chance to take photos with Santa Claus as part of the Broome County Humane Society's Adopt-A-Thon at Matthews Subaru in Vestal on Thursday night. Video: Pups snap photos with Santa Local pups had the chance to take photos with Santa Claus as part of the Broome County Humane Society's Adopt-A-Thon at Matthews Subaru in Vestal on Thursday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vestal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BC Voice Owner Guilty 2 hr T-V-B-Y-D 40
BC voice and membership 2 hr Garo K 2
NYS police investigator Michael White Fri Michelle Harris 3
News City might provide free pads, tampons in public... Fri snowflakes on fire 2
News 50 Front St. demolition set to start in spring Thu LOL 1
Why does Binghamton and Broome County suck so bad? (Apr '12) Thu LOL 72
Hey Jmmy boy Thu LOL 5
See all Vestal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vestal Forum Now

Vestal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vestal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Vestal, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,316 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,664

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC