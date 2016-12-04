THE FINAL CHAPTER: RiverRead Books to close in January The downtown Binghamton bookstore has been in business for eight years. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2h3hk3V "We did feel very strongly that people would love to have this community center sort of a thing, and it just didn't go over as well as we expected," said Constance Barnes in a phone interview Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.