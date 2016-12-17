Snow Brought On Challenges For Many B...

Snow Brought On Challenges For Many Broome County Residents

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Your News Now

"I was on my way to work, just riding down Vestal Parkway and I was about to make a turn and I just slid," driver Erin Union said. "The roads are so slippery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vestal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BC Voice Owner Guilty 1 hr conklincolt 44
BC voice and membership 17 hr Garo K 2
NYS police investigator Michael White Fri Michelle Harris 3
News City might provide free pads, tampons in public... Fri snowflakes on fire 2
News 50 Front St. demolition set to start in spring Thu LOL 1
Why does Binghamton and Broome County suck so bad? (Apr '12) Thu LOL 72
Hey Jmmy boy Thu LOL 5
See all Vestal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vestal Forum Now

Vestal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vestal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Vestal, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,916 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,881

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC