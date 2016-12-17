Snow Brought On Challenges For Many Broome County Residents
"I was on my way to work, just riding down Vestal Parkway and I was about to make a turn and I just slid," driver Erin Union said. "The roads are so slippery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vestal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|1 hr
|conklincolt
|44
|BC voice and membership
|17 hr
|Garo K
|2
|NYS police investigator Michael White
|Fri
|Michelle Harris
|3
|City might provide free pads, tampons in public...
|Fri
|snowflakes on fire
|2
|50 Front St. demolition set to start in spring
|Thu
|LOL
|1
|Why does Binghamton and Broome County suck so bad? (Apr '12)
|Thu
|LOL
|72
|Hey Jmmy boy
|Thu
|LOL
|5
Find what you want!
Search Vestal Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC