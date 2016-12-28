Retired obstetrician counts his joy: 3 hospitals, 48 years, 14,000 babies
Retired obstetrician counts his joy: 3 hospitals, 48 years, 14,000 babies Dr. Warner helped countless women and families through the fear and pain of childbirth. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iFZQM7 It's late, and the hours have crawled by, but still there's been no progress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Vestal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City might provide free pads, tampons in public...
|10 hr
|Fanny
|7
|BC voice and membership
|11 hr
|conklincolt
|8
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|Mon
|M-T-B-A-N-K-Account
|100
|NYS police investigator Michael White
|Dec 23
|Michelle Harris
|3
|50 Front St. demolition set to start in spring
|Dec 22
|LOL
|1
|Blight Battle: How Binghamton is fighting to cl...
|Jul '16
|LOL
|1
|LANDSLIDE: Voters approve Vestal library district (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|LOL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vestal Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC