NY school lead figures expected soon
NY school lead figures expected soon Schools had until Nov. 11 to report the results to a state-run database. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2gET0sb ALBANY - School districts across New York have tested their water faucets, fountains and fixtures for lead, spurred by a law passed in June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Vestal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|2 hr
|T-V-B-Y-D
|40
|BC voice and membership
|2 hr
|Garo K
|2
|NYS police investigator Michael White
|Fri
|Michelle Harris
|3
|City might provide free pads, tampons in public...
|Fri
|snowflakes on fire
|2
|50 Front St. demolition set to start in spring
|Thu
|LOL
|1
|Why does Binghamton and Broome County suck so bad? (Apr '12)
|Thu
|LOL
|72
|Hey Jmmy boy
|Thu
|LOL
|5
Find what you want!
Search Vestal Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC