Firefighter pleads not guilty to arson charge
Firefighter pleads not guilty to arson charge Jason Stokes accused of setting fire to his own house Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2hclUxa A tentative trial on the arson charge in Broome County Court was scheduled for April 17 in front of Judge Kevin Dooley. Jason Stokes , 41, most recently of Vestal, had been arrested Thursday by state police, following a warrant issued in county court.
