Continuously-Costumed-for-Christmas G...

Continuously-Costumed-for-Christmas Gas Station Attendant Leaving Job

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Your News Now

For nearly a decade, one of Santa's helpers has been filling the gas tanks and the hearts of Kwik Fill customers. "He really embodies the spirit of giving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vestal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City might provide free pads, tampons in public... 6 hr Fanny 7
BC voice and membership 8 hr conklincolt 8
BC Voice Owner Guilty 22 hr M-T-B-A-N-K-Account 100
NYS police investigator Michael White Dec 23 Michelle Harris 3
News 50 Front St. demolition set to start in spring Dec 22 LOL 1
News Blight Battle: How Binghamton is fighting to cl... Jul '16 LOL 1
News LANDSLIDE: Voters approve Vestal library district (Apr '16) Apr '16 LOL 1
See all Vestal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vestal Forum Now

Vestal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vestal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Vestal, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,453 • Total comments across all topics: 277,568,582

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC