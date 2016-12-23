Continuously-Costumed-for-Christmas Gas Station Attendant Leaving Job
For nearly a decade, one of Santa's helpers has been filling the gas tanks and the hearts of Kwik Fill customers. "He really embodies the spirit of giving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vestal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City might provide free pads, tampons in public...
|6 hr
|Fanny
|7
|BC voice and membership
|8 hr
|conklincolt
|8
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|22 hr
|M-T-B-A-N-K-Account
|100
|NYS police investigator Michael White
|Dec 23
|Michelle Harris
|3
|50 Front St. demolition set to start in spring
|Dec 22
|LOL
|1
|Blight Battle: How Binghamton is fighting to cl...
|Jul '16
|LOL
|1
|LANDSLIDE: Voters approve Vestal library district (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|LOL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vestal Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC