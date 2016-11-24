Christmas Shopping: Bring It On
While most of us sat on our couches digesting our Thanksgiving dinner, an eager bunch of bargain hunters waited in line outside stores opening in the evening. CHRISTMAS SHOPPING: Bring It On While most of us sat on our couches digesting our Thanksgiving dinner, an eager bunch of bargain hunters waited in line outside stores opening in the evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Vestal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|2 hr
|T-V-B-Y-D
|40
|BC voice and membership
|2 hr
|Garo K
|2
|NYS police investigator Michael White
|Fri
|Michelle Harris
|3
|City might provide free pads, tampons in public...
|Fri
|snowflakes on fire
|2
|50 Front St. demolition set to start in spring
|Thu
|LOL
|1
|Why does Binghamton and Broome County suck so bad? (Apr '12)
|Thu
|LOL
|72
|Hey Jmmy boy
|Thu
|LOL
|5
Find what you want!
Search Vestal Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC