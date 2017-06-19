Verona construction project to close South Main Street
More Headlines VERONA, Wis. - A road construction project will close vehicle traffic on South Main Street starting Monday at 10 a.m. The Verona Public Works Department said traffic on County Trunk Highway M/South Main Street will be blocked from West Verona Avenue to Valley View Street.
