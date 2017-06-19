Verona construction project to close ...

Verona construction project to close South Main Street

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

More Headlines VERONA, Wis. - A road construction project will close vehicle traffic on South Main Street starting Monday at 10 a.m. The Verona Public Works Department said traffic on County Trunk Highway M/South Main Street will be blocked from West Verona Avenue to Valley View Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Verona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lake Of Fire ( YOU WILL NEVER GET OUT) (Apr '16) Jun 20 FIGHT EVIL 2
Freedom For Religion Jun 20 FIGHT EVIL 1
Womens Legislative ( REPENT) (Apr '16) Jun 19 God Is Fire 2
ffrf ( repent) lake of fire Jun 19 God Is Fire 1
News Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15) Jun 10 Walker resigns 28
Maureen Feb '17 Garbagio 4
Grimke twins (Jul '16) Jul '16 Martin 1
See all Verona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Verona Forum Now

Verona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Verona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Verona, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,450 • Total comments across all topics: 282,027,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC