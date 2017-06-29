The Battle to Get Gender Identity Int...

The Battle to Get Gender Identity Into Your Health Records

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Wired

At a desk in the company's Verona, Wisconsin headquarters, she worked on a straightforward project: Building a feature that could restrict diagnostic codes to patients of a specific sex. That way, a clinic could get an alert if a provider tried to bill for a cervical exam, for example, in a patient marked "male."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wired.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Verona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lady Forward Wed Madcity_Fats 1
News DOJ asks to keep 'Making a Murderer' inmate loc... Jun 27 CodeTalker 1
Lake Of Fire ( YOU WILL NEVER GET OUT) (Apr '16) Jun 20 FIGHT EVIL 2
Freedom For Religion Jun 20 FIGHT EVIL 1
Womens Legislative ( REPENT) (Apr '16) Jun 19 God Is Fire 2
ffrf ( repent) lake of fire Jun 19 God Is Fire 1
Maureen Feb '17 Garbagio 4
See all Verona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Verona Forum Now

Verona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Verona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Verona, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,595 • Total comments across all topics: 282,133,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC