Ribbon cutting for Falk Wells Sugar River Wildlife Area Trail

Thursday Jun 29

On Thursday, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi cut the ribbon for the new nature trail at the Falk Wells Sugar River Wildlife Area in the towns of Montrose and Verona. The Falk Wells Sugar River Wildlife Area has 379 acres of land and lies 14 miles from the Wisconsin State Capitol.

