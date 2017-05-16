Public hearing Tuesday for WIS 69 rec...

Public hearing Tuesday for WIS 69 reconstruction project

Read more: WKOW-TV

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the meeting is May 16 from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. at the Montrose Town Hall at 1341 Diane Avenue in Belleville. There is a brief presentation at 6:00 p.m. to talk about the plans and the real estate process.

