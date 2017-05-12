Authorities are looking for information after a woman was bitten in an alleged dog attack
Madison's Department of Public Health is investigating an alleged dog biting incident that took place Friday afternoon around 4:45 pm at Badger Prairie Dog Park in Verona. According to the incident report the dog began jumping on and biting a woman at the park without provocation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
