Woman flown to hospital after crash between van & tractor on US 18 near Verona

Wednesday Apr 26

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a woman in the minivan involved in a crash with a tractor was severely injured and was taken to the hospital by MedFlight. Captain Jeff Teuscher says the minivan and the tractor were both eastbound and the van hit the tractor from behind.

