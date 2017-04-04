Vigil held to remember 2016 Madison m...

Vigil held to remember 2016 Madison murder victim

Monday Apr 3

People who knew Darius Haynes gathered at the BP on Verona Road on what would have been his 39th birthday. "He was a family man, all about his family, all about his kids.

