Verona sidewalk buzzing with activity Monday night
A bee specialist was called to a sidewalk in Verona because of a bee infestation. A Verona police officer was flagged down by someone who spotted a large group of bees in the crosswalk of Horizon Dr. at E. Verona Ave. The Dane County Beekeepers Association sent a specialist to the crosswalk near the McDonald's.
