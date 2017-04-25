Neighbor finds armed robbery at a Mad...

Neighbor finds armed robbery at a Madison tavern "alarming"

People who work at a Madison tavern are still shaken after an employee was robbed at gunpoint while taking out the trash at closing time Monday night. Madison police say a 22-year-old employee at Oakcrest Tavern on Old Middleton Road was cleaning up at closing time, around 1:00 am when two masked men entered and robbed him at gunpoint.

