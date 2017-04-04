MPD: Man arrested for flashing fake gun outside Boost Mobile
The employee said 51-year-old Michael Young asked to get a cell phone repaired at the store at 1903 S. Park Street. When the employee told him it would not be possible, the suspect left and then reappeared, displaying a gun while staying outside of the store.
