MPD: Man arrested for flashing fake g...

MPD: Man arrested for flashing fake gun outside Boost Mobile

Tuesday Apr 4

The employee said 51-year-old Michael Young asked to get a cell phone repaired at the store at 1903 S. Park Street. When the employee told him it would not be possible, the suspect left and then reappeared, displaying a gun while staying outside of the store.

