Driver hurt in crash with dump truck ...

Driver hurt in crash with dump truck near Verona

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: WKOW-TV

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 3 p.m. on Highway 151 at Spring Rose Road in the town of Verona. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Verona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Madison area schools/dance studio Apr 15 Anonymous 1
News Should Sex Predators Have Identifying License P... (Mar '07) Apr 11 eskaysea 73
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Apr 6 Russian POTUS 175
News Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11) Apr 5 Rough looking 7
News Madison woman arrested for 6th offense OWI (Jun '12) Apr 4 Angela M Heimann 4
News Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game Mar 28 Iphonemodest552 3
Maureen Feb '17 Garbagio 4
See all Verona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Verona Forum Now

Verona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Verona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Verona, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,288 • Total comments across all topics: 280,550,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC