Driver hurt in crash with dump truck near Verona
The Dane County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 3 p.m. on Highway 151 at Spring Rose Road in the town of Verona. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.
