Death investigation in the Town of Springfield
Dane County Sheriff's deputies were called to Kalesey Court in the Town of Springfield around 9:30 Monday night for the report of an unconscious male, who was not breathing. Deputies attempted life saving efforts, however, the 60-year-old man was pronounced dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Verona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison area schools/dance studio
|Sat
|corgilover123
|1
|Should Sex Predators Have Identifying License P... (Mar '07)
|Apr 11
|eskaysea
|73
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Apr 6
|Russian POTUS
|177
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|Apr 5
|Rough looking
|7
|Madison woman arrested for 6th offense OWI (Jun '12)
|Apr 4
|Angela M Heimann
|4
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Mar 28
|Iphonemodest552
|3
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Mar 27
|Eric
|8
Find what you want!
Search Verona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC