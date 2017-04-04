Death investigation in the Town of Sp...

Death investigation in the Town of Springfield

Tuesday Apr 4

Dane County Sheriff's deputies were called to Kalesey Court in the Town of Springfield around 9:30 Monday night for the report of an unconscious male, who was not breathing. Deputies attempted life saving efforts, however, the 60-year-old man was pronounced dead.

