Dane County businessman charged with dealing synthetic pot
A Dane County businessman is charged with seven felony crimes, as authorities accuse him of dealing synthetic marijuana from business properties, and his Verona home. 55-year old Suhail Syed appeared in Dane County court Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
