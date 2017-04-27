Dane Co. deputies save man by using N...

Dane Co. deputies save man by using Narcan

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: WKOW-TV

Deputies in Dane County saved a man's life when he was unresponsive. The Dane County Sheriff's Office says deputies took a report of a man who overdosed on CTH U in the Town of Primrose Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Verona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08) May 18 Warren1 215
News Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15) May 18 Walkers Forecast 27
News FWC aims to protect birds from contaminated fee... May 9 Churchlady 1
Snapchat (Sep '16) Apr 28 James 10
News Madison bans discrimination against atheists, n... (May '15) Apr 26 EdmondWA 84
News The Quran Competition: Madison's Islamic Youth ... (Jul '15) Apr 26 bestie 37
Why Do Liberal Professors Get Hired After Racis... (Aug '15) Apr 26 bestie 2
See all Verona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Verona Forum Now

Verona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Verona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Verona, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,407 • Total comments across all topics: 281,164,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC