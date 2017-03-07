Windy weather conditions prompt 'Two ...

Windy weather conditions prompt 'Two Men & A Truck' to staff 'three men' for moving jobs

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Instead of 'Two Men And A Truck,' a trio arrived at a house in Verona to move a family's belongings inside. "Hold on just one sec, just slipped out of my hands, there we go," Shamus Wright told his two co-workers as they moved in a piano.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Verona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Experts say 'diversity,' 'inclusion' mean nothi... Mar 4 Eyeball 2
How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08) Mar 3 Mama Bear 213
Snapchat Mar 3 Daddyfucced4456 2
Morphiosis Feb 27 The Condenser 1
News Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade decisio... Feb 20 WelbyMD 1
Maureen Feb 10 Garbagio 4
Grimke twins (Jul '16) Jul '16 Martin 1
See all Verona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Verona Forum Now

Verona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Verona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Verona, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,849 • Total comments across all topics: 279,383,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC