Verona Police Department apprehends fugitive wanted by the FBI in Arizona
Working in concert with each other, the Verona Police Department apprehended a fugitive Monday, wanted for prostitution and human trafficking, by the FBI in Arizona. Police say they received information that T'Shaun Jones had been occasionally residing in an unfurnished apartment in the city of Verona, since December of last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Verona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snapchat
|9 hr
|Samantha
|5
|homemade sex toys (Jun '16)
|21 hr
|Man888
|4
|How do you make a Democrat tuck tail and run? (Feb '11)
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|4
|Hi (Jan '15)
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|3
|who likes star wars ?
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|1
|Morphiosis
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|2
|Experts say 'diversity,' 'inclusion' mean nothi...
|Mar 4
|Eyeball
|2
Find what you want!
Search Verona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC