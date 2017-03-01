AGSOURCE COOPERATIVE SERVICES JOINS NATIONAL DHIA Mar. 3, 2017 Source: National Dairy Herd Information Association news release AgSource Cooperative Services, headquartered in Verona, Wis., joined National Dairy Herd Information Association Jan. 1, 2017. A subsidiary of Cooperative Resources International, AgSource is a full-service DHI provider that conducts research and development, field data collection, laboratory analysis and diagnostics, meter service and outreach and education, resulting in high quality decision tools for dairy producers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.