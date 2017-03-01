AgSource Cooperative Services Joins National DHIA
AGSOURCE COOPERATIVE SERVICES JOINS NATIONAL DHIA Mar. 3, 2017 Source: National Dairy Herd Information Association news release AgSource Cooperative Services, headquartered in Verona, Wis., joined National Dairy Herd Information Association Jan. 1, 2017. A subsidiary of Cooperative Resources International, AgSource is a full-service DHI provider that conducts research and development, field data collection, laboratory analysis and diagnostics, meter service and outreach and education, resulting in high quality decision tools for dairy producers.
