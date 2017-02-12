Weather boosts attendance at Verona Farm Toy Show
Verona High School was extra busy Sunday as hundreds showed up for the 30th annual Greater Madison Area Verona Farm Toy Show. The event helps raise money to pay for scholarships for young people looking to go into a career in agriculture.
