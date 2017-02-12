Weather boosts attendance at Verona F...

Weather boosts attendance at Verona Farm Toy Show

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WKOW-TV

Verona High School was extra busy Sunday as hundreds showed up for the 30th annual Greater Madison Area Verona Farm Toy Show. The event helps raise money to pay for scholarships for young people looking to go into a career in agriculture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Verona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maureen Feb 10 Garbagio 4
News Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega... Feb 6 Jo Ann 1
where are the big girls that want to have fun Feb 6 chad 1
News Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ... Jan 29 David Gates 2
the real truth about the jews Jan 22 Truther Birther 3
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan 21 Hilda 114
Review: Geisha Bath House (Mar '09) Jan 18 Sir bone a lot 6
See all Verona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Verona Forum Now

Verona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Verona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Verona, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,755 • Total comments across all topics: 278,841,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC